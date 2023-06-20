WHAM! documentary release date

While fans flock to the entertainment provider for brilliant reality shows such as Selling Sunset , here at RadioTimes.com , it’s the pioneering docs - such as Take Care of Maya - that keep us paying our subscription bill every month.

Fans of true stories rejoice: Netflix’s offering of amazing documentaries just keeps getting better and better.

And in excellent news for music fans, Netflix will be the platform for brand new film WHAM! - about, you guessed it, ‘80s pop duo Wham!.

Consisting of friends Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael, the pair were responsible for some of the best-loved tracks of the decade - which are still party favourites today.

But what is the film about, and when can we expect to see it? Read on to find out…

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in Wham!

WHAM! will be in UK cinemas for one night only on Tuesday 27th June.

But if you’re not able to make it to the screening, then don’t worry - it will also be available to watch on Netflix just a week later, from Wednesday 5th July.

Who are Wham!?

First embarking on their career in 1982, Wham! were a pop duo consisting of best friends Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael.

Starting out as teenagers, the pair went on to dominate the charts for four years with hits such as Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and everyone’s favourite festive song, Last Christmas.

After selling more than 30 million records worldwide, Wham! played their last gig together at Wembley Stadium in June 1986.

The pair then went on to enjoy their own solo careers - especially George, who continued to be a chart-topping success and became one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

However, the friends still remained close until Christmas Day 2016, when it was announced George had passed away, aged just 53.

What is the WHAM! documentary about?

WHAM! promises to tell the tale of the duo’s success - including how they were the very first western pop act to play in China - in their own words.

The 92-minute documentary will feature footage from both George and Andrew’s personal archive, and fans can expect never-before-seen videos, as well as rare and previously unheard interviews.

WHAM! Trailer

You can watch the trailer to WHAM! here:

WHAM! will air in cinemas on Tuesday 27th June and on Netflix from Wednesday 5th July. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

