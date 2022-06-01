Concealing your love from the world is a cruel cross to bear, but that’s exactly what Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel were forced to do for decades. Their extraordinary, affecting story is the subject of A Secret Love, a Netflix documentary which was released back in 2020.

Terry and Pat met and fell in love in Canada back in 1947, when coming out and living their lives as they wanted to simply wasn’t an option. Had they dared to walk down the street as lovers, they would have been vilified, such was the level of hostility reserved for members of the queer community, so they powered on in the only way they could.

After Terry retired from professional baseball, she went to work with Pat at an interior design company, where they masqueraded as close friends and nothing more, before packing up at the end of each day and heading home to their secret life. The pair were inseparable, not living together for “safety” or to “save money”, as they told anyone who asked, but because they were head over heels for one another. But in spite of the acute homophobia that not only existed, but was socially encouraged, their love blossomed and thrived for more than seven decades, with the couple coming out to their families in their 80s, such was their concern about how their loved ones would receive the news.

But while it’s desperately sad that Terry and Pat had to keep their love hidden, sacrificing so much to preserve their relationship, this is a tale of hope. The fear of being outed and the fallout from that hung over every aspect of their life together, threatening to pull them apart at any given moment, but they weathered the storm, against the odds, in the name of love. The documentary, understated in its approach, captures their devotion to and adoration for one another, rivalling any one of the great heteronormative love stories that have dominated popular culture.

Telling their story on a platform as widely available as Netflix, while not able to right the injustice Terry and Pat suffered, will hopefully ensure that the Terry and Pats of the future feel safe enough to live and love as they choose.

– Abby Robinson, Drama Editor