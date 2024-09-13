This isn't a silly gross-out comedy or an animated film for kids, although any fans of Will's work in those genres should absolutely check out this Sundance hit still. In fact, Will & Harper is one of those rare films that everyone should see, and it's not even because of Will, despite his name appearing first in the title. No, this is a vital, must-see movie because of Harper.

The pair began working at Saturday Night Live together in the same season, almost 30 years ago, with Will performing and Steele writing. Their easy chemistry and innate understanding of each other's humour led to what would become a lifelong partnership, creating everything from Ferrell's most famous SNL sketches to more bizarre projects like Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest original, the Lifetime movie A Deadly Adoption, and Casa de mi padre, a Spanish language comedy where not a word of English is spoken.

But as close as they've always been, Ferrell didn't know the truth about Harper, a truth Harper herself had spent her whole life coming to terms with. It wasn't until Steele emailed her closest friends and family just a couple of years ago that Will and everyone else found out that Harper was — and always has been — a trans woman.

Will & Harper begins with the pair reading this email out loud to the camera as we hear Steele explain why she's publicly transitioning now in her 50s. It's a very touching introduction — "I'm not gonna be good at this… I hope I don't lose anyone I care about" — but her trademark humour shines through too, and that's very much the case for Will & Harper as a whole.

Inspired by her honesty and openness, Will wanted to ask his old friend a bunch of questions in response such as, "Why the name Harper? How long has she felt this way? And does she still like s****ty beer or just wine now?" But rather than just send an email back and leave it there, Ferrell convinced Harper (and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum) to embark on a road trip where they revisit all the places across small-town America that Harper used to love before when she presented as a cis man. But will her favourite dive bars and rural hangouts accept Steele now that she's openly living her life as a trans woman?

Will & Harper. (L to R) Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in Will & Harper.

It helps that Harper happens to have one of the biggest movie stars in the world along for this ride. As a result, the sheer volume of acceptance the pair receive even in the Midwest is not what you'd expect, although it is heartening to see that kindness exists even in states where anti-trans bills are passed with alarming regularity.

Still, there are times when bigotry does raise its ugly head, be it small moments where Harper is misgendered or bigger encounters where bystanders film the pair and viciously attack them online. But every time Harper is misgendered, Ferrell corrects the person involved, and when the online abuse comes to light, Will comforts his friend through tears and gives her a platform to speak on how it makes her feel.

As far as trans allyship goes, Will sets an endearingly beautiful example throughout the film. But he's learning too, and that's just as important. Because they're so close, Harper gives Will free reign to ask any questions he might have about transitioning, including some potentially uncomfortable ones that wouldn't usually be appropriate to discuss. What ensues is deeply intimate, touching on everything from dating and sex to bottom surgery, depression, and what it's like to transition at a later stage in life.

This candid, deeply vulnerable exchange is essentially a Trans 101 for anyone who doesn't understand trans identity from a personal viewpoint and the value of that is impossible to measure. So much hate and bigotry boils down to ignorance and a lack of understanding, so seeing someone warm and witty and kind like Harper cry tears of pain because she feels like a monster or tears of joy when her friend calls her pretty is truly a watershed moment that can change lives.

And not just the lives of cis audiences coming to better understand the trans community. That's infinitely important, make no mistake, but what's even more important is how people experiencing their own gender dysphoria will feel watching this. Seeing Harper bravely open up and admit her pain, her doubts, her insecurities, all while embracing her new life and the new depths of her friendship with Will, is going to make a world of difference for the trans people who don't have a Will of their own in their lives.

As cheesy as it might sound, the world needs allies like Ferrell who will bring so many fresh eyeballs to this discussion, so many people who would have never otherwise engaged with trans stories beyond their own short-sighted hate. And the world needs people like Harper too, someone who can further humanise the trans community and frankly discuss the realities of life as a trans person in today's vitriolic climate.

That's not to say the responsibility to educate others should ever be on trans people like Harper. That would be grossly unfair. But when she says at the end of the film that she'll "never forget this trip," that's also true for anyone watching back home, and it's all because of Harper herself, not Will.

Let's celebrate Ferrell, absolutely. This was his idea in the first place, after all, and his willingness to educate and be educated should be admired. Yet none of this would be possible without Harper, and she's the reason why Will & Harper — or should it be Harper & Will? — is indisputably Ferrell's best, most important film yet.

Will & Harper is now showing in select UK cinemas and will arrive on Netflix on Friday 27th September 2024 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

