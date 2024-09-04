Fleck, better known to his supporters as the psychopathic clown Joker, is now in Arkham Asylum, awaiting to see if he will stand trial for five murders, including the killing of TV host Murray Franklin on live TV.

Already his fame has spread so much that a television movie has been made of his adventures, although the authorities refuse to let him watch it (a running joke sees him obsess over whether it’s any good or not).

Still skeletal thin, Fleck is almost catatonic at the outset, until a prison guard (Brendan Gleeson) gets him into a music class. There, he meets Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga) – aka Harley Quinn, the Joker’s love interest throughout DC Comics lore.

More like this

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker in Joker. WB

Committed to the institution by her mother after she set fire to her parents' apartment, she strikes up a bond with Fleck. "We’re gonna build a mountain," she promises. They even get intimate in his cell, just after she daubs his face with blusher (you might call it the weirdest 'make-up sex' you’ll ever see).

With Fleck’s lawyer (Catherine Keener) looking to improve his public image, an exclusive TV interview with a dirt-digging reporter, played by Steve Coogan, is also set up.

As Fleck’s defence pleads that he has a multiple personality disorder, this rather taps into the various musical numbers, which often play out as if they’re in his head, much like the way he imagined his comedy career in the original movie.

Indeed, it makes sense that former stand-up comic Fleck should burst into song, seeing as he has always believed himself as the consummate entertainer. There’s even a interlude called the Joker & Harley Show, with the two looking like Sonny and Cher.

Read more:

With the musical numbers running throughout, songs range from That’s Entertainment to Why Do Birds Suddenly Appear, although neither Phoenix nor Gaga belt out the tunes. Rather, in keeping with the film’s atmosphere, performances are muted, both vocally and when it comes to the choreography. Don’t expect to see Joaquin tap-dancing à la Fred Astaire.

By the second half, Joker: Folie à Deux – the title translates from French meaning a mental illness shared by two people – mutates into courtroom drama, as Fleck goes to trial. The clown is suddenly the main attraction in this particular circus.

If you can believe it, the film is even more downbeat than its predecessor, despite the musical element, thanks to the grim atmosphere that Phillips lathers on. It also goes some way to distancing itself from the nihilistic incel-culture that simmered in the background of the earlier movie, despite violent riots once again brewing on the streets of Gotham.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Pheonix as Joker in Joker. WB

There’s also zero mention of Batman, making this a story far removed from the Caped Crusader's crime-fighting universe as you could possibly get.

Phoenix is seamless, picking up this maudlin character again as if it were only yesterday. It’s a truly versatile, malleable performance.

Meanwhile, Gaga makes for a good sparring partner, her Harley far more low-key than the recent version played by Margot Robbie. While the film arguably lacks the rage-fuelled intensity of Joker, this is still a brooding tale that works hard to reinvent the comic book movie.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Joker: Folie à Deux will premiere in cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.