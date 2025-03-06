Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Full list of confirmed performers and acts for festival
Here's who will be taking to the stage across the biggest weekend of the musical year.
Glastonbury Festival 2025 has announced the music megastars who are descending on Worthy Farm this year – and the line-up so far looks stacked.
From The 1975 headlining the Friday night through to Olivia Rodrigo closing out the weekend in pop-rock filled style, the show will also feature the iconic Sir Rod Stewart taking the Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday afternoon.
With dozens of acts appearing across multiple stages, there is truly something for everyone, whether you're looking for the biggest names in the charts right now or cult favourites who have built up a massive following.
With the event just three months away and the resale due to happen in over a month, it's time to start looking for your most fashionable wellies, find the most eye-catching flag you can wave in the crowd, and start figuring out how to get a fire burning for those long festival nights.
Here's who will be appearing at Glastonbury Festival this year.
Who is performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025?
Friday 27th June
- The 1975
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Maribou State
- Gracie Abrams
- Four Tet
- Wet Leg
- Anohni and the Johnsons
- badbadnotgood
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- CMAT
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Franz Ferdinand
- Glass Beams
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- Pinkpantheress
- Self Esteem
- Supergrass
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Wunderhorse
Saturday 28th June
- Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
- Charli XCX
- Raye
- Doechii
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- John Fogerty
- Amyl And The Sniffers
- Amaarae
- Beabadoobee
- Beth Gibbons
- Bob Vylan
- Brandi Carlile
- Caribou
- Father John Misty
- Gary Numan
- Greentea Peng
- Jade
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Kneecap
- Leftfield
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- Tv on the Radio
- Weezer
- Yussef Dayes
Sunday 29th June
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart - Legends slot
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Wolf Alice
- Korja Smith
- Overmono
- The Libertines
- AJ Tracey
- Black Uhuru
- Celeste
- Cymande
- Danilo Plessow
- djo
- Future Islands
- Girl In Red
- Goat
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy J Pearson
- Parcels
- Pawsa
- Royel Otis
- Shaboozey
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- St. Vincent
- The Big Moon
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- The Maccabees
- The Selecter
- Turnstile
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.