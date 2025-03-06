With dozens of acts appearing across multiple stages, there is truly something for everyone, whether you're looking for the biggest names in the charts right now or cult favourites who have built up a massive following.

With the event just three months away and the resale due to happen in over a month, it's time to start looking for your most fashionable wellies, find the most eye-catching flag you can wave in the crowd, and start figuring out how to get a fire burning for those long festival nights.

Here's who will be appearing at Glastonbury Festival this year.

Who is performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Friday 27th June

Matt Healy of The 1975. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni and the Johnsons

badbadnotgood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

CMAT

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Touré

Wunderhorse

Saturday 28th June

Neil Young. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl And The Sniffers

Amaarae

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

Tv on the Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

Sunday 29th June

Olivia Rodrigo. Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart - Legends slot

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Korja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Danilo Plessow

djo

Future Islands

Girl In Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St. Vincent

The Big Moon

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

