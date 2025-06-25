This year will be no different, with a heatwave hitting the UK in mid-June, but will it last to the end of the month and Glastonbury weekend, or will the lineup be performing to drenched crowds as rain takes over?

If you're packing for the weekend ahead, we have everything you need to know to make sure you're fully prepared.

Here's the official weather forecast for the weekend ahead – will you be needing sunscreen or brollies?

What will the weather be like for Glastonbury 2025 weekend?

Friday 27th June

Alanis Morissette. Rob Ball/WireImage

While the arrivals day of Thursday looks set to be wet – with some rain expected until 4pm as the campers set up for the weekend ahead – Friday is thankfully looking a little less soggy.

According to BBC Weather, Friday is expected to be cloudy but windy, with some sun making its way through by around midday.

Expect lows of 14 degrees, and a high of 24 degrees from around 2pm.

Clouds are expected to clear by 7pm – just in time for the end of Alanis Morissette's performance on the Pyramid Stage – before cooling down for the evening, averaging out at a cosy 19 degrees.

Saturday 28th June

Kaiser Chiefs. Luke Brennan/Getty Images

Currently, Saturday is also looking to be cloudy but comfy, with a light wind cooling down festivalgoers as Glasto continues.

However, there is the expectation of some rain, especially in the morning to around 1pm – so maybe make sure you carry a waterproof poncho with you as you start your day, as you may need it.

But the sun will be fighting to get through and is expected to make an appearance around 4pm, just in time for John Fogarty and the unveiling of mystery group Patchwork.

With lows of 18 degrees and highs of 24 degrees, due to the humidity it is expected to feel up to five degrees hotter than it actually is – especially towards the end of the evening.

Sunday 29th June

Sir Rod photographed exclusively for RT. Photographed exclusively for Radio Times by ROBERT WILSON

Sunday will see Glastonbury end in style – and sunshine.

While there is some light rain expected in the early morning, by 2pm it is expected to have completely cleared up – with the sun beaming from 2pm onwards, bringing a high of 26 degrees by 5pm.

Again, due to humidity, it is expected to feel a lot hotter than it is, with attendees believed to be feeling heat resembling up to 30 degrees or higher.

So, if you're planning on seeing Rod Stewart in the Legends slot at the height of this weather (his set begins at 3:45pm and runs for over an hour), pack some sunscreen and a water bottle, as it will be hot amid the crowd.

Olivia Rodrigo will end the weekend on a high, with light winds as the sun goes down to cool everyone off.

