Now the Glastonbury 2025 line-up has been confirmed – with The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo headlining the three-day event – it’s time to find a way to get to this summer’s must-see event.

Thankfully, here are RadioTimes.com, we have you covered with everything you need to know about when the event takes place and if you can still get tickets.

Read on for all the crucial information about Glastonbury 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

The 2025 festival will take place from Wednesday 25th to Sunday 29th June.

And if you miss out, you could be in for a long wait for it to return as organiser Emily Eavis explained that the event would be rested for 2026 in what's known as a "fallow year".

Speaking on the BBC's Sidetracked podcast in 2024, she said: "We are due a fallow year. The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land.

"I think it’s important, I think it gives everybody time to just switch off and the public as well. It is a lot, isn't it? Then you kind of go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back. And I think it’s quite good not [to] seem to be cashing in."

It was later officially confirmed on the Glastonbury website, with a note on the Info section reading: "We will be taking our next fallow year in 2026, in order to give the farm, the village and the festival team the traditional year off."

Can you still get tickets for Glastonbury 2025?

Matty Healy of The 1975. Erika Goldring / Getty Images.

Tickets for Glastonbury are notoriously difficult to get hold of, with this year's festival selling out within 38 minutes back in November after the introduction of a divisive new ticket purchasing scheme.

But not all hope is lost, with a resale scheme also in place to purchase tickets that have had to be returned after the buyer failed to complete their payment plans, or had to have them refunded.

These tickets typically become available in April – though the exact dates are yet to be confirmed – and you have to be registered for the event beforehand.

Unlike those who bought their tickets in November, you will have to pay the full price of the tickets, which start at £378.50 (including a £5 booking fee per ticket) plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order (£2.75 per order for coach tickets), rather than through a deposit scheme.

Alternatively there are ways of volunteering for the festival for charities including WaterAid, Greenpeace and Oxfam, but you will have to work a certain number of hours in exchange for access to the festival.

You will have to provide your own transportation and camping equipment, but you will be provided with showers and food throughout the weekend.

You can find more information about the WaterAid, Greenpeace, and Oxfam schemes online and to check the status of applications.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.