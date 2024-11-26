The Sunday slot at Glastonbury is certainly one of the most anticipated of the entire festival, and draws one of the largest crowds.

But of course, it is not Stewart's first rodeo at Glastonbury, as he previously headlined the festival in 2002.

At the time, Stewart headlined alongside the likes of Coldplay, Stereophonics, The White Stripes and more.

Rod Stewart. Getty / Roberto Ricciuti

It's safe to say that plenty has changed since Stewart last performed at Glastonbury, with tickets to the festival at the time costing less than £100. Today, all tickets to Glastonbruy 2025 have sold out, and cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee.

Stewart is the first act to be announced for Glastonbury 2025 and, at the age of 79, is one of the oldest artists to perform a major set there.

Stewart is not the oldest, though, with Paul McCartney having headlined Glastonbury in 2022 right after his 80th birthday. Similarly, Burt Bacharach performed on the Pyramid stage in 2015 aged 87.

While Stewart's tunes may not be in the charts as of now, it's safe to say that the music legend has some veritable hits that will be sure to get the crowd going when he takes to the Glastonbury stage next year.

He already has tours lined up for Europe and North America next year, but did say just last week that he will be retiring from major world tours.

He said: "I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79. I’d like to move on to a great American songbook, [then a] Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not."

Glastonbury 2025 is set to take place on Worthy Farm from 25th to 29th June, and recently came under fire for a major change to its ticket buying process.

Instead of previous years where prospective ticket buyers would refresh their pages to secure tickets, it was confirmed that they would have to join a virtual queue.

The decision to change it up divided fans, but ultimately didn't have a major impact on ticket sales as Glastonbury 2025 remains sold out.

As for now, we'll just have to wait and see who else is set to join Stewart in the Glastonbury 2025 line-up.

