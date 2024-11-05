But while the move is meant to make the ticket-buying process fairer for festival hopefuls, some fans aren’t happy with the decision.

"The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years. However, the way in which you join the booking process is changing," a statement on the Glastonbury website revealed.

"Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively), everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process."

The statement added that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, "so it’s important to make sure you are online ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens".

Once people are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close they are to reaching the booking page.

The festival also stressed: "Please do not refresh this page or use multiple devices or tabs or you may lose your place in the queue.

"Once you get to the front of the queue, business resumes as normal, and festival hopefuls will enter registration numbers and postcodes for themselves and up to five other people."

Ticket-buyers are given 10 minutes to complete the booking before they’re booted out of the session.

They will then be asked to check the names of the people they’re booking tickets for, as these cannot be altered once they proceed with the booking.

Ticket-buyers will then be asked to proceed to the payment page, which will require them to confirm a billing address and payment information, along with accepting the terms and conditions.

Tickets will not be allocated until payment has been processed.

Following the announcement earlier today (Tuesday 5th November), fans flocked to social media to express their dismay at the news.

One fan wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X: "Its a shame imo, even if it was always sort of flawed. I liked that persistence was rewarded even if it was luck still.

"People logging on just to have a look at what's happening but who aren't really that bothered can potentially get them now. The chance of that before was slim."

Another added: "Awful decision, the previous ticket sale rewarded the determined. Look what happened with Oasis with a queue. Really hope this doesn’t dilute the crowd. Please rethink this."

However, not everyone was negative about the move, with one account posting: "Anything that makes it fairer has got to be good."

Tickets and coach travel for Glastonbury 2025 will go on sale on 14th November at 6pm and regular tickets will go on on sale at 9am on Sunday 17th November.

You must be registered to buy a ticket. The registration deadline is 11th November at 5pm.

