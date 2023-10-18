The co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival posted a photo from the artist's first performance since her return to the UK, which took place at the O2 in London on Saturday 14th October.

The caption read: "She's back! Incredible", and fans were quick to point out that Eavis’s post could be a hint that the Queen of Pop could be at Glastonbury 2024.

So, who will headline Glastonbury in 2024 and when will the festival take place? Read on for everything we know so far.

According to the official website, the festival will take place from the 26th to the 30th June in 2024.

Glastonbury 2024 tickets

Sir Elton John and Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury. Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Festival organisers have confirmed their ticket sales will take place in November at the following dates and times.

Thursday 2nd November 2023 at 6pm GMT - Tickets plus coach travel on sale

Sunday 5th November 2023 at 9am GMT - General admission tickets on sale

Glastonbury 2024 headliners and line-up rumours

Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

As detailed above, Emily Eavis was present at the first show of Madonna’s residency at The O2 in London last weekend, where she shared a photo of the singer’s show on Instagram alongside the caption: "She's back! Incredible."

Naturally, Eavis’s post has fuelled speculation that Madonna could be in the frame to headline Glastonbury in 2024.

This would fall in line with comments Eavis made earlier this year when responding to criticism that the festival had booked three male headliners.

She said: "This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out... It changes all the time.

"But next year it's looking like we've got two female headliners, so fingers crossed."

Of course, other headliner rumours have been swirling.

Back in July, The Sun reported that Coldplay are in "advanced talks" to headline Glastonbury for a fifth time in 2024, while Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Harry Styles also have some good odds as headliners.

