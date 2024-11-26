Outnumbered cast recreate classic photoshoot in new Christmas pictures
The cast of Outnumbered are getting into the festive spirit as they recreate one of their old iconic Christmas photoshoots (above) in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.
When the news broke that Outnumbered would be coming back for a Christmas special, joint with the knowledge that Gavin & Stacey and Wallace & Gromit would also be returning, it felt like the early noughties all over again!
According to the BBC, the special follows the chaos of the Brockman family in their downsized family home, as Pete and Sue grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults.
The synopsis continues: "In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas.
"But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way."
While we last saw the Brockmans on TV screens back in 2016, there could be potential to see another return beyond Christmas Day.
"We might get another idea," writer Guy Jenkin told Radio Times magazine. "But we wanted to make this a really special event. Having waited eight years, hopefully everybody will be very curious to see where this family they grew up with ended up."
He added: "You can hold this against us when we come back next year!"
As for the cast, when the question was posed to Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey, they said they wouldn't be opposed to the idea, but confirmed that nothing is in the works.
"I mean, yeah, it's entirely within the realms of possibility," said Drew-Honey, who plays the eldest Brockman sibling, Jake. "There's no reason why we shouldn't."
However, the actor made it clear at the time that there is currently "no word" of a full season, but noted to "never say never".
Marquez admitted that she could see a new season working, but "it'd just be a slightly different kind of show".
She continued: "But those things do happen, don't they? They come back after a while, so we would be up for it."
Outnumbered will return to the BBC this Christmas.
