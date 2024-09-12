Outnumbered kids are open to returning for a new full season
"There's no reason why we shouldn't."
Get ready to feel like it's the early 2000s again, because Outnumbered is back for a Christmas special and the three main stars are already keen to do more.
Ahead of presenting an award at the National Television Awards, co-stars Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey spoke with RadioTimes.com about reuniting, and shared an interest in returning to do even more.
When quizzed if they'd return to the comedy series for a longer season rather than a one-off special, the trio would certainly be swayed by the idea.
"I mean, yeah, it's entirely within the realms of possibility," said Tyger Drew-Honey, who plays the eldest Brockman sibling, Jake. "There's no reason why we shouldn't."
However the actor made it clear that there is currently "no word" of a full season, but noted to "never say never".
Ramona Marquez, best known for playing the straight-talking and always unbothered Karen Brockman, admitted that she could see a new season working, but "it'd just be a slightly different kind of show".
She continued: "But those things do happen, don't they? They come back after a while, so we would be up for it."
One thing everyone is even more keen about is the upcoming Christmas special, but even the stars of the show have no idea what's to come!
Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the NTAs red carpet, Marquez revealed: "We haven't filmed it yet actually.
"We've met up and we've had a couple of sessions and stuff, but we are filming soon. But we haven't seen the script, we only know limited things, so we're also wanting to know more!"
Hugh Dennis previously said that filming for the festive episode wouldn't be taking place until November, so this could very well still be the case.
But rest assured, the excitement is still brimming as fans await to see what the Brockman family have in store this Christmas.
Outnumbered will return to the BBC this Christmas.
