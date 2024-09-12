When quizzed if they'd return to the comedy series for a longer season rather than a one-off special, the trio would certainly be swayed by the idea.

"I mean, yeah, it's entirely within the realms of possibility," said Tyger Drew-Honey, who plays the eldest Brockman sibling, Jake. "There's no reason why we shouldn't."

Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey. Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief via Getty Images

However the actor made it clear that there is currently "no word" of a full season, but noted to "never say never".

More like this

Ramona Marquez, best known for playing the straight-talking and always unbothered Karen Brockman, admitted that she could see a new season working, but "it'd just be a slightly different kind of show".

She continued: "But those things do happen, don't they? They come back after a while, so we would be up for it."

Read more:

One thing everyone is even more keen about is the upcoming Christmas special, but even the stars of the show have no idea what's to come!

Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the NTAs red carpet, Marquez revealed: "We haven't filmed it yet actually.

"We've met up and we've had a couple of sessions and stuff, but we are filming soon. But we haven't seen the script, we only know limited things, so we're also wanting to know more!"

Hugh Dennis previously said that filming for the festive episode wouldn't be taking place until November, so this could very well still be the case.

But rest assured, the excitement is still brimming as fans await to see what the Brockman family have in store this Christmas.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Outnumbered will return to the BBC this Christmas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.