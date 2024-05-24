The new episode will see the full main cast from the original series reprise their roles, so that means that as well as the Brockman parents, we'll be seeing just how Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez have all grown up.

On the announcement of the Christmas special, Dennis said: "I can't wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I'm sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever."

Of course, the kids from season one look a little different from how they are now. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Outnumbered and what they've been up to since the original series.

Outnumbered cast

Tyger Drew-Honey plays Jake

Tyger Drew-Honey. BBC/Tyger Drew-Honey @tyger

Drew-Honey's spent the past few years trying his hand at everything from guest roles in Midsomer Murders and Citizen Khan, to real life adventures in Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Masterchef and 24 Hours in the Past.

You might also have spotted him doing some presenting on his very own BBC Three series, Tyger Takes On. He has more recently made his pantomime debut playing Prince Charming in Lighthouse Poole's production of Cinderella in 2022.

"It seems absurd people don't realise that we age at the same rate as everyone else on the planet" the now 28-year-old previously told Radio Times. "People say 'I thought you were 11!' I was…"

More recently, all three Outnumbered siblings also partnered up for Comic Relief and to show their support for this year's Red Noses.

Daniel Roche plays Ben

Daniel Roche. BBC and Dan Loveday / Comic Relief

Aside from starring as the middle child in Outnumbered, Roche also played Just William’s William Brown back in 2010 and even joined Dani’s House as Megaboyd back in the day.

Mostly, though, Roche has been off our screens since the Outnumbered 2014 Christmas Special. The 24-year-old juggles acting with his commitments to rugby, as he's playing semi-professionally with Wasps Academy and previously told Radio Times that it's "hard to juggle the two".

Ramona Marquez plays Karen

Ramona Marquez. BBC

The littlest Brockman is 23-years-old now and has amassed a whopping 118,000 followers on Instagram. Marquez is well known thanks to roles in The King’s Speech (Princess Margaret), Arthur Christmas and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, but it's her time as Karen that seems to have captured the imagination of the viewing public.

"I get recognised a lot and people can't get their head around it that I'm not Karen – and I'm not a child!", she said.

Claire Skinner plays Sue

Claire Skinner. BBC/Channel 5

TV veteran Skinner has popped up on the telly many a time since we last saw her as Sue. Roles in Inside No. 9, Channel 4’s Power Monkeys and Sky1’s Critical but more recently, Skinner has been seen on our screens in Channel 5's Coma alongside her McDonald & Dodds co-star Jason Watkins.

Skinner has gone on to star in numerous theatre productions and has also featured in Scream Street, The Chelsea Detective and Vanity Fair. She and her on-screen husband Hugh Dennis are also partners in real life.

Hugh Dennis plays Pete

Hugh Dennis. BBC and Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Hugh Dennis is something of a constant on our TV screens thanks to panel shows like Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You? and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

In the years since the last Outnumbered special, he’s done his fair share of acting, too, popping up in Ballot Monkeys, Not Going Out, Drink History: UK and the very popular Fleabag.

He has most recently been seen on our screens in Channel 4's The Couple Next Door as well as presenting shows like Huge Homes with Hugh Dennis and The Great British Dig.

Past seasons of Outnumbered are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.