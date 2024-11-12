Although season 2 is described as a "fresh chapter of the deliciously dark psychological drama", it will also see the return of Hugh Dennis as chilling neighbour Alan.

Season 1 saw the likes of Sam Heughan (Outlander), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps) and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) all wrapped up in a thrilling storyline of their own, but this time around, while we may be returning to the claustrophobic cul-de-sac, there's a whole new story to get stuck into.

The new instalment has been written by David Allison (Marcella) and will be directed by Dries Vos (Suspect), focusing once again on a married couple and the way their life starts to upend as a result of their neighbours.

Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

According to the synopsis: "Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio), are a high-flying, busy married couple. But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door.

"Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis), whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

"However, it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences."

On the announcement of her role in The Couple Next Door season 2, Scholey said: "I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team behind Channel 4’s The Couple Next Door.

"I was a big fan of series one, and I am excited to be delving into David Allison’s gripping new script with a hugely talented cast and crew, whilst going back to my West Yorkshire roots, as heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts."



Similarly, Sam Palladio said: "I’m thrilled to join the amazing team at The Couple Next Door. I was drawn to the project through its brilliant writing and challenging characters, and to step into the world of the show which is already loved by fans and bring Jacob to life is really exciting.

"Having lived in the US since shooting Nashville, it’ll be great to be back on British screens and to explore a troubled and complex character, which is unlike anything I’ve done before."

The new season comes after the hit premiere run, which actually went on to become Channel 4’s biggest scripted streaming launch ever after episode 1 achieved more than 1 million streams in the first seven days.

So, it's safe to say that fans of the series will want to tune into season 2 to find out just what will become of this new batch of cul-de-sac neighbours.

As of now, filming on the series is currently under way and will continue to take place in Belgium, with release date details expected to be announced in due course.

The Couple Next Door season 1 is available to stream on All4.

