The Couple Next Door cast

Sam Heughan as Danny

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

Alfred Enoch as Pete

Jessica De Gouw as Becka

Hugh Dennis as Alan

Kate Robbins as Jean

Ionna Kimbook as Sophie

Joel Morris as Gary

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel

Anastasia Hille as Susan

Andrew Woodall as Brian

Deirdre Mullins as Lena

Janine Duvitski as Gloria

Mark Frost as Robbie Spencer

Read on to find out more about the characters and where you've seen them before.

Sam Heughan plays Danny

Sam Heughan as Danny.

Who is Danny? A traffic cop living in Leeds with his wife and young son. Danny is in an open marriage, but he's not always completely open with his partner – and despite his best efforts, those secrets refuse to stay buried.

"He's got a lot of baggage," said Heughan of his character. "He comes across in the first few episodes as being quite a good guy, but we begin to realise that underneath it all, there are a lot of secrets that he's keeping. And his relationship with Becka is tested a lot by their situation."

Where have I seen Sam Heughan before? Most people will know Heughan from time travel drama Outlander. He also appeared in Channel 4 crime drama Suspect, action thriller SAS: Red Notice and Doctors.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Evie

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie.

Who is Evie? A primary school teacher who has just moved to Danny's neighbourhood with her husband. They are expecting their first child together, but her family aren't thrilled about the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

"Evie is a complicated soul," said Tomlinson. "She's very curious about exploring herself and exploring boundaries, both with her friends and with her partner. She's been with one guy for most of her life, but as the series progresses, she finds her confidence with Danny and Becka, [who] bring her out of her shell and show her different routes, different possibilities."

Where have I seen Eleanor Tomlinson before? She is best known for BBC period drama Poldark. Her CV also includes BBC comedy The Outlaws and HBO fantasy drama The Nevers.

Alfred Enoch plays Pete

Alfred Enoch as Pete.

Who is Pete? A journalist at a local paper who is married to Evie. "Pete is conscientious, he's committed to his work, and sees there's a social function in it," said Enoch. "Like all the characters, he's motivated a lot by what's under the surface, the insecurities, the resentments, the things that maybe aren't evident at first glance."

Where have I seen Alfred Enoch before? He's best known for American drama How to Get Away with Murder, BBC medical drama Trust Me and the Harry Potter films. You might also know him from BBC drama Troy: Fall of a City and Apple TV+ series Foundation.

Jessica De Gouw plays Becka

Jessica De Gouw as Becka.

Who is Becka? A yoga instructor-cum fitness influencer from Australia, who is married to Danny. Becka enjoys deep conversations and laying everything out on the table, but her husband prefers to bottle up his problems, which causes issues in their marriage.

"While everything looks picture-perfect, there's something about them as a couple that feels, particularly for Becka, that they don't fit," said De Gouw. "They're always wanting to break out of that space and carve a path for themselves that is unique. She's someone who is incredibly upfront and incredibly comfortable with who she is."

Where have I seen Jessica De Gouw before? You might have watched her in Australian series The Secrets She Keeps and Operation Buffalo, horror thriller Dracula with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and period drama Underground.

Hugh Dennis plays Alan

Hugh Dennis as Alan.

Who is Alan? He lives on the same street as the two couples. Alan is obsessed with Becka and uses his telescope to spy on her.

"He's a guy with almost no redeeming features," said Dennis, adding: "And he is dark. The briefing notes say he is a 'peeping Tom', but the way I was trying to play him is a man dealing with ageing very badly. His frustration and melancholy turns to bitterness, which made him very interesting to me."

Where have I seen Hugh Dennis before? The comedian is best known for panel show Mock the Week and comedies Outnumbered, Not Going Out and My Hero. He also appeared in the first season of Phoebe Waller Bridge's Fleabag, and is the host of The Great British Dig.

Kate Robbins plays Jean

Kate Robbins as Jean.

Who is Jean? Alan's wife. She's unable to walk up the stairs in their home due to a disability, so she has no idea that her husband is watching Becka from his study.

"She's a long-suffering wife," said Robbins, adding: "She's been with her husband a long, long time, so she's loyal. She believes in marriage. But there's a seed of doubt in her somewhere."

Where have I seen Kate Robbins before? She's a singer who has appeared in Netflix's After Life and ITV crime drama Unforgotten. You might also know her voice from comedy Spitting Image.

Ionna Kimbook plays Sophie

Ionna Kimbook plays Sophie.

Who is Sophie? She works at the local paper with Pete. They have a playful relationship, but also know when to knuckle down and get the job done. There are moments when it feels like she might be a better fit for Pete than his wife.

Where have I seen Ionna Kimbook before? She appeared in Disney+ romantic thriller Wedding Season.

Joel Morris plays Gary

Joel Morris as Gary.

Who is Gary? A colleague of Danny's who offers him some illegal work on the side.

Where have I seen Joel Morris before? You might know him from Sally Wainwright's Gentleman Jack and BBC's The Syndicate.

Katie Clarkson-Hill plays Rachel

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel.

Who is Rachel? Evie's sister. Their parents are staunchly religious, which has created a gulf between Evie and her family. There's love between the siblings, but they also have their moments.

Where have I seen Katie Clarkson-Hill before? She appeared in Prime Video drama Hanna and BBC series Guilt.

Anastasia Hille plays Susan

Anastasia Hill as Susan.

Who is Susan? Evie and Rachel's mum. Susan wants the best for her daughters and, despite not always seeing eye to eye with Evie on certain matters, she takes care not to upset her daughter, unlike her husband.

Where have I seen Anastasia Hille before? You might have watched her in BBC drama The Missing and its spin-off Baptiste. Other credits include ITV's remake of The Ipcress File, I Hate Suzie starring Billie Piper, ITV's A Spy Among Friends, and Welsh BBC drama Keeping Faith.

Andrew Woodall plays Brian

Andrew Woodall as Brian.

Who is Brian? Evie and Rachel's dad. Evie has a strained relationship with Brian, who is entrenched in his ways.

Where have I seen Andrew Woodall before? He's had minor roles in a number of British dramas including BBC's The Reckoning and ITV's Endeavour and Des.

Deirdre Mullins plays Lena

Deirdre Mullins as Lena.

Who is Lena? She has history with Danny.

Where have I seen Deirdre Mullins before? She's appeared in Channel 4 sitcom Man Down and Channel 5 series The Drowning, among others.

Janine Duvitski plays Gloria

Janine Duvitski as Gloria.

Who is Gloria? Another neighbour, who loves nothing more than poking her nose in other people's business.

Where have I seen Janine Duvitski before? Most people will know her from ITV comedy Benidorm. She's also appeared in BBC sitcoms One Foot in the Grave and Waiting for God.

There's also Mark Frost (Coronation Street, Doctors) who plays corrupt businessman Robbie Spencer.

