How was something so violent and far-reaching able to continue for as long as it did?

Executive producer Jeff Pope described it as "an enormous and important story": adding: "This man was abusing and assaulting hundreds of people, essentially in front of our eyes.

"That leads to some very simple questions which we wanted to explore in this series: why and how did he get away with it? And how can we make sure it doesn’t happen again?"

Neil McKay, who wrote the series, went on to say that the common thread in the projects he's worked on with Pope (Appropriate Adult, See No Evil: The Moors Murders) is the "underlying theme which you could say is a 'warning from history'."

Charles Hullighan (Mark Lewis Jones), Beryl Hullighan (Siobhan Finneran) and Jimmy Savile (Steve Coogan) in The Reckoning.

He elaborated further, he said: "Savile was a sexual predator and a con man. He conned his way through our society to the very top. To me, Savile is the ultimate warning from history.

"Often, people who have been exposed for committing multiple, heinous crimes were invisible to society when they were committing them, but Savile couldn't have been more visible. He did these terrible things as one of the most famous men in the country.

"As Jeff said, he was aware of these rumours when he started in TV and I know many others were too, but it was never allowed to become more than rumours. Often, Savile was just the source of jokes and innuendos when there were so many people who he preyed on suffering alone.

"That's something worth looking at in greater detail, to ask how and why. This series is a cautionary tale. A massive cautionary tale."

The Reckoning premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 9th October 2023.

