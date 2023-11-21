However, it's not long before this friendship becomes more complicated, after an unexpected sexual entanglement.

As we get closer to the show airing, Heughan has teased what fans can expect, saying that the "stylised" drama is also "very sexy" and "very dark".

He said: "I think the show is constantly turned on his head. That’s what I loved about it, from the beginning, is this kind of weirdness.

"It’s a stylised show, but it's very sexy, very dark. And I think people will be disgusted or excited. Everyone's going to be on different sides on this."

Sam Heughan as Danny in The Couple Next Door.

Heughan also spoke about working with Tomlinson, revealing that the pair bonded over their shared history with period dramas, having starring Outlander and Poldark respectively.

He said: "It’s fun to work with someone like Eleanor, who's been through the same journey as me. She’s been in period drama very successfully and, dare I say, there was a lot of intimacy in there. So, we got along very well.

"She’s so talented, I loved working with her and to share our experiences working on these shows - but also, we very quickly found a great bond and a way to work together."

As well as Heughan, Tomlinson, Enoch and De Gouw, the series also stars Hugh Dennis as a 'peeping tom' who lives in the neighbourhood, with Kate Robbins as his wife.

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 27th November, and on STARZ in the US in 2024. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

