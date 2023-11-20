Through adversity, he becomes an "unlikely and uncomfortable" hero.

As well as Hinds, who will play the older version of Dorrigo, the show has recently announced Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday) as Amy.

She joins a cast which includes Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Shô Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice) and Simon Baker (Limbo).

The series has been adapted by Shaun Grant (Nitram) and director Justin Kurzel (Macbeth), and the narrative will reportedly use multiple timeframes.

Sarah Christie, senior development executive at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "With talents like Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds and Odessa Young at the helm, The Narrow Road to the Deep North promises to be a cinematic, visceral and undeniable contemporary love story, which explores the power of mateship and the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

"We just know that this series is going to resonate with customers... and are proud to be partnering with Curio Pictures's Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner, who will bring this incredible story to life alongside the award-winning director and executive producer Justin Kurzel, and writer and executive producer Shaun Grant."

Elordi, who is known for his role in Euphoria, has had a big year, appearing in major releases including Saltburn and Priscilla.

Elordi plays Elvis Presley in the latter, and he admitted that he didn't "want to tell the same story" in the film as was told last year in Austin Butler's Elvis.

He said: "It’s a completely different thing. And it’s terribly exciting, too, running into the fire a little bit. I can’t think of anything more exhilarating."

