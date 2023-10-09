Based on the real-life Priscilla Presley’s autobiography Elvis and Me, the film will follow Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) from the ages of 14 to 27, chronicling her first meeting with Elvis, as well as their subsequent relationship and marriage.

While Elvis' estate has criticised the biopic, with officials connected to the estate reportedly calling the film a "horrible" college movie earlier this year, Priscilla herself told TMZ in June: "I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola.

"She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

So, when can we expect the movie to land? Read on for everything we know about Priscilla so far.

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla. A24/ YouTube.

The film is set to be released by A24 on 3rd November 2023 in the US.

Fans in the UK will have to wait a little longer, with the movie set to be released on 1st January 2024.

Who's in the cast of Priscilla?

Jacob Elordi as Nate in Euphoria season 2. Eddy Chen/HBO

Cailee Spaeny leads the cast of Priscilla as the titular character, while Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis.

Viewers will recognise Spaeny from her role in the 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, The Basis of Sex, as well as the TV series Mare of Easttown.

Talking about how she sat down with Priscilla before production began in order to ensure she portrayed her authentically, Spaeny previously told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was so intimidating to take on this role and knowing that Priscilla was gonna see it."

She continued: "I just wanted her to feel safe and feel like she could recognise herself in this story and this time in her life, which was sort of amazing but also difficult in many ways.”

Meanwhile, Elordi is best known for his role in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth as well as HBO’s Euphoria.

Discussing the process of transforming into Elvis for the film, the star previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "The kind of first thing for me was just kind of disabling the mythology and attempting to play him as a human being and a person, who’s given a certain set of circumstances."

He continued: "So, the whole thing all the time was just trying to walk the tightrope between being arguably one of the most famous people in the world and a human being at the same time, and being honest with the love."

Elsewhere in the biopic, Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession) appears as Priscilla's mother, Ann Beaulieu, while Ari Cohen stars as Priscilla's step father, Captain Beaulieu.

Priscilla plot: What happens in the movie?

The movie will tell the famous couple’s story from the perspective of Priscilla, chronicling their first meeting right through to their marriage.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend," the official synopsis reads.

It continues: "Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola [the writer and director] tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

Priscilla movie trailer

The official trailer landed on 3rd October, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect.

The footage shows a young school girl Priscilla talking to Elvis, concerns from her father, Elvis encouraging her to wear more makeup, and everything that occurs from this point onwards.

"He's not like you can imagine," Priscilla says in the clip, before questioning Elvis about the cheating rumours.

As the trailer closes, she can be heard saying: “I want a life of my own.”

