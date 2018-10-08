Seasoned TV-movie director Vince Marcello has slapstick and social embarrassment down pat (Elle’s first-day-of-term skirt malfunction causes a bit of a stir) and the secret affair – shockingly consummated under the Hollywood sign – brews genuine angst and regret.

A smattering of swearing, sexual references and underage drinking means it doesn't patronise its intended audience, and it refreshingly allows the female lead to be the dork, rather than some unobtainable Venus.

Ironically, the school-carnival kissing booth itself is the only creaky device.

The Kissing Booth is available to watch on Netflix