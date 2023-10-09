The new trailer recently landed, giving fans a look at Elordi’s take on the King – and fans were divided on how it compares to Butler’s, with many claiming Elordi's voice sounds more natural than Butler’s, despite the latter's years-long preparation for the role.

So, who is Elordi and what else has he been in? Ahead of Priscilla's release, read on for everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi as Nate in Euphoria season 2. Eddy Chen/HBO

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor.

His acting debut came in 2018 when he starred in Swinging Safari, an Aussie film, alongside Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue.

However, it was his role in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth that really launched Elordi to fame.

He went on to appear in HBO’s hit teen series Euphoria, starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

Back in September, it was announced that Elordi would be playing the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Priscilla.

He will also star in upcoming vampire film Saltburn, alongside Barry Keoghan, which is set for release in November.

Elordi models, too, appearing in a campaign for Calvin Klein in 2021 and an ad for a Hugo Boss perfume in 2022.

How old is Jacob Elordi?

The actor is 26 years old.

What has Jacob Elordi said about playing Elvis?

Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2. Netflix

Discussing the process of transforming into Elvis for the film, Elordi previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "The kind of first thing for me was just kind of disabling the mythology and attempting to play him as a human being and a person, who’s given a certain set of circumstances."

He continued: "So, the whole thing all the time was just trying to walk the tightrope between being arguably one of the most famous people in the world and a human being at the same time, and being honest with the love."

Is Jacob Elordi on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @jacobelordi, and currently has over 12 million followers.

Is Jacob Elordi on Twitter?

No, not at present.

Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.