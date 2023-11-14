Of course, playing Elvis – one of the most widely impersonated, parodied figures in human history – is no easy feat.

But now, Elordi has revealed that his Elvis voice got the real-life Priscilla’s seal of approval.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“She said I got the voice right, which was everything I needed to get,” Elordi told GQ Magazine.

The challenge of playing the legendary musician is made no easier by the fact that Priscilla follows hot on the heels of last year’s Elvis, which saw actor Austin Butler receive critical acclaim for playing the King.

Asked whether it was a daunting task embodying Elvis so soon after Butler, Elordi said: “It certainly crossed my mind briefly before I’d read the script. I don’t want to tell the same story over, especially because he did such a fine job of portraying this man."

Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla. A24/ YouTube.

He added: "It’s a completely different thing. And it’s terribly exciting, too, running into the fire a little bit. I can’t think of anything more exhilarating.”

Elordi went on to reveal that, similarly to his Elvis predecessor, he kept his voice in the Elvis octave the entire time he was on set.

Read more:

“There’s all these layers and hoops that you have to jump through to get to that voice,” Elordi said. “So, for me personally to be dropping out my voice and then coming in, it’s not going to work.”

But unlike Butler, who infamously retained elements of his Elvis voice long after filming on the Baz Luhrmann biopic had wrapped, Elordi’s voice contains "no traces of Elvis-speak today", according to the publication.

Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.