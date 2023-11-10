The star-studded series features Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson and Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch as Evie and Pete a couple who befriend another couple after moving into a new neighbourhood.

But their new friendship Danny and Becka – played by Outlander's Sam Heughan and The Secrets She Keeps star Jessica De Gouw respectively - becomes more complicated after an unexpected sexual entanglement.

A trailer for the series was released earlier this week and also included Hugh Dennis as an extremely creepy character whose identity has so far been left rather mysterious.

Heughan previously teased the "fantastic" new series, saying: "It’s called The Couple Next Door, based on a Dutch book and TV show about a couple that move to a new neighbourhood and meet their neighbours… who happen to be swingers! And everything that ensues there."

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has described the series as a "deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires", as well as an "addictive, emotional roller coaster".

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4 in the UK, and on STARZ in the US in 2024. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

