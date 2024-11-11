She gets a less-than-warm welcome from those she alienated when she moved away, but a murder case that leaves the community stumped could be her pathway to redemption.

Check out the first BBC-produced trailer for Return to Paradise below (previously, Australian broadcaster ABC had dropped its own teaser, which can be found now), ahead of the show's premiere on Friday 22nd November.

In addition to the above trailer, the BBC has released images of the key characters we can expect to meet in the Return to Paradise cast, with Home and Away alum Samson topping the bill as the central detective.

Her story will partly revolve around former love Glenn Strong (played by Tai Hara), who she abruptly left behind years ago, breaking his heart – can their relationship be salvaged when she returns?

Glenn Strong (Tai Hara), DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) in Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

DI Clarke will be partnered up with Detective Colin Cartwright, played by British actor Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), who appears to bring some comic relief, keeping the show firmly on the quirky side – just like preceding entries in the Paradise family.

You can see them interviewing a suspect in the image below.

Detective SC Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith), DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) in Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

The supporting cast also includes Aaron L McGrath and Celia Ireland as Constable Felix Wilkinson and Reggie Rocco respectively, inhabitants of the idyllic, fictional town of Dolphin Cove.

Constable Felix Wilkinson (Aaron L McGrath), Reggie Rocco (Celia Ireland) in Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

It seems that Return to Paradise won't be skimping on the 'Paradise' element, with most of these images showcasing the stunning beaches and glorious weather of its Australian locale.

No word yet on whether the dog pictured below will be a regular player, but we certainly hope so.

Glen Strong (Tai Hara), Detective SC Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith). Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

Return to Paradise is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

