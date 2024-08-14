Filmed in various locations across Sydney and the Illawarra coastal region, the series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, while it is coming to ABC in Australia from Sunday 8th September.

With that release date just around the corner, a first-look trailer has now been released, which sees the show's lead detective, Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), getting a frosty reception on returning home to Australia, after she left her fiancée at the altar years ago.

As she is drafted in to lead the local police force, we get our first glimpses of her team, as well as some of the cases they'll be looking to crack throughout the season.

More like this

You can watch the trailer right here now.

Alongside Samson, the series also stars Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Tai Hara (Colin From Accounts), Catherine McClements (Total Control), Celia Ireland (Wentworth Prison), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Preppers).

Read more:

Return to Paradise arrives as viewers wait for this year's Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise Christmas specials, before new seasons of both air in the new year.

Death in Paradise will be getting a new detective when it returns, with Don Gilet playing the new character of Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, following Ralf Little's departure.

He will be the show's fifth lead detective, after Ben Miller, Kris Marshall (who now leads Beyond Paradise), Ardal O'Hanlon and Little.

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.