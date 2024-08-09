The new season will see the pair "continue their heartfelt fostering journey", while new cases include a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water – so there's lots to look forward to for fans.

And one other big revelation, which is certainly cause for intrigue, is the return of a familiar face from season 1, as Jamie Bamber returns to reprise his role as Martha's ex Archie Hughes following his absence in the second run.

The synopsis for the season teases: "Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

"While Esther navigates a surprise encounter in her private life, a health scare for Anne stirs up painful memories, and Kelby embarks on a journey of personal growth."

Other stars returning for the new season include Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

Executive producer Tim Key said he was "delighted" to be back for what promises to be the show's "strongest series yet".

He added: "We love making the show and the audience response to it is fantastic, and it’s especially exciting to welcome back Jamie Bamber to Shipton Abbott – we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to."

It was confirmed shortly after season 2 ended in April that the show would be returning for a Christmas special in addition to its third season.

Beyond Paradise will return this Christmas, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

