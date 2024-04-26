"It just feels like everything's running away from us, like it's not about us anymore," said Martha to Anne, whose sweet but misguided efforts to give them their perfect wedding had backfired.

"Our wedding day should be about what we want, and it doesn't feel that way."

After a heated discussion, with mother and daughter then taking some time apart from one another, Anne decided to scrap the lot.

More like this

"I didn't want you holding it over me for the rest if my life, that I ruined your wedding day," she said, visibly repentant.

"We can arrange it all again for another day, together."

Despite Martha and Humphrey's initial confusion – "I know we asked her to scale things back a bit, but to cancel everything..." – all was forgiven (this is Beyond Paradise, and the season 2 finale, after all), and we left the happy couple enjoying champagne and canapés on the beach with some of their nearest and dearest, including young Ryan.

Kris Marshall as Humphrey, Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Ryan and Sally Bretton as Martha in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

The couple first met him during the festive period, when he was caught stealing a sausage roll by Kelby, and instantly warmed to his charm, so much so that when it was time for Ryan to go home, Martha's disappointment was palpable.

Read more:

"You and Humphrey were so good with him," said Hannah the social worker, who first raised the possibility of the duo becoming foster parents.

And lo and behold, just as they passed their assessment, Ryan was in need of a home after his own mum was taken into hospital and his grandad sadly died.

"There are kids out there who maybe are in transitional periods in their lives with their families and need support and help and a little bit of humour and cuddles and love. And Humphrey and Martha have those in abundance," Kris Marshall previously told RadioTimes.com.

Truly, it was meant to be.

Beyond Paradise seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.