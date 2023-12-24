But while the detective wanted to try again, Martha decided that she was no longer willing to put her physical and emotional wellbeing at risk - and made the painful decision to stop.

That caused a rift to open up between them, with Martha calling off their engagement and Humphrey making enquiries about returning to London.

"I can't marry you like that," she said. "How can I ever believe you're happy, that you won't come to resent me? This will always eat away at us. I can't do it to you, and I can't do it to myself."

But in the finale, they thankfully found their way back to one another.

"You're all the family I need," he said. "I swear. There isn't a me without a you."

Following that, they shared a kiss as Humphrey placed the engagement ring firmly back on her finger, and they once again looked forward to a life shared, which could soon involve becoming foster parents.

Beyond Paradise Christmas special. BBC

In the Christmas special, a child was brought into the station by Kelby after he was caught stealing a sausage roll.

When Margo asked the police officer why he hadn't just taken him home, Kelby explained that the kid had claimed his name was Rishi Sunak and had refused to reveal where he lived.

It later emerged that he was called Ryan. Following the arrival of his mum's new boyfriend after his dad's death a few years ago, he had developed some behavioural issues, and his latest episode was in response to his mum taking his phone off him, which meant he was unable to contact his best friend, grandad Ernest.

When Martha swung by the station, she was immediately charmed by Ryan, as well as being concerned for his welfare, and offered to look after him at the café for a while.

He continued to make quite the impression on her, and when the time came for him to go home, she was visibly sad.

But at the Christmas market later that night, the social services worker informed Martha that Ryan was "back talking to grandad" and that he and his mum had "made peace", which was music to her ears.

Before their conversation ended, she also revealed that Ryan "couldn't stop talking" about the couple.

"You and Humphrey were so good with him," she said. "You don't have kids?"

"No, it didn't really happen for us," replied Martha.

"Well, if you ever feel you have the time, and the energy, to do for other kids what you did for Ryan today, here's my card," she said. "We're always looking for foster carers."

While Martha didn't commit to anything there and then, and she's yet to have a conversation with Humphrey, this could be a viable alternative for them now that they've shelved their IVF plans.

It wasn't the future they initially envisioned, but it could be the happy ending they've been longing for.

