When asked about what fans can expect from season 2 of the Death in Paradise spin-off, Llewellyn said: "I feel like the stakes are higher so I think that's always good. I think it's a bit more amped up this season."

Red Planet Pictures/Todd Anthony

But just what could be explored in the new season?

For now, specific series plot details remain under wraps but will of course continue following detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) after his relocation from the Caribbean island of Saint Marie to Shipton Abbott, a fictional town in the South West of England.

The show focuses on Humphrey's detective work as well as his personal life, which has seen him and his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) deal with heartbreaking fertility troubles, which took a toll on both.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The BBC has already teased that season 2 investigations will include "a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend".

On the announcement of season 2 filming, Marshall said: "Shipton Abbott is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives.”

Read more:

As for now, we'll have to wait and see exactly what season 2 has in store for viewers but when chatting to RadioTimes.com about his role in the show, Llewellyn said: "It was so much fun, we're currently shooting season 2 now and it's such a blast, I really enjoy it. The cast are so lovely as well."

Llewellyn reprises his role in season 2 alongside Marshall and Bretton as well as regular co-stars Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins.

More like this

Beyond Paradise season 2 is coming soon. Catch up on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.