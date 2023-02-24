The first episode of Beyond Paradise ended on a tragic note as Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) suffered a miscarriage, following multiple attempts to get pregnant through IVF treatment.

**This article contains discussion of pregnancy loss which some readers may find upsetting**

The storyline is first brought up about halfway through the episode, when we learn that DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) is keen to announce to Martha's mother that she is pregnant.

His fiancée warns him against doing so, believing it's "too soon" to get their hopes up as the IVF process has been very difficult for them so far, with Humphrey ultimately agreeing, describing it as "wretched".

"I’m just excited about being a dad,” he adds.

Martha responds: “You’ll be a brilliant dad."

However, in a heartbreaking twist, their dreams are shattered, as the following day Martha begins experiencing a serious pain in her abdomen, which causes her to rush straight home from a meeting with her letting agent.

She is unable to get hold of Humphrey, who is preoccupied on a peculiar case he's been assigned, leaving her completely alone as her pain only worsens.

It isn't until the end of the day that Humphrey finally attempts to return Martha's call, only for it to go through to voicemail, leading him to fear the worst.

This is confirmed when he arrives home to find Martha distraught in the bathroom; though she does not explicitly state what has happened, he immediately knows and embraces her as she cries about their terrible loss.

The story is sure to resonate with viewers given the low success rate of IVF, with the NHS stating that, in 2019, the success rate was 32 per cent for women under the age of 35, and much lower for women over 40 years old.

It's a bold opening for the Death in Paradise spin-off, which throughout its first episode displayed the same tongue-in-cheek tone as its companion show – but this twist definitively proves that it won't stray away from deeply serious topics either.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit Miscarriage Association for support and more information.

Beyond Paradise continues Friday 3rd March at 8pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

