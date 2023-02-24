This means that while he is of course joined by his fiancée Martha, played by Sally Bretton, he is unlikely to bump into any of his old friends from Death in Paradise , such as Selwyn, Catherine or Dwayne... or is he?

Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise sees Kris Marshall's Humphrey relocated to the Devon town of Shipton Abbott and working with a new team.

Marshall recently spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the upcoming series, and teased the potential for Humphrey's new world to collide with his old one.

Asked whether he would want to see any form of crossover with Death in Paradise, Marshall said: "Watch this space. But I also want it to be its own standalone show. But never say never."

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise. BBC

Executive producer Tim Key also teased the potential for a crossover at a recent Q&A for the series. A promo for the series shown at the event included a shot of Humphrey on a sunlit beach not dissimilar from those in Saint Marie - could we be getting a crossover sooner rather than later?

Asked whether he could say anything about this, Key said: "No, there’s nothing I can say. I mean, it did look a bit like Humphrey was somewhere in the promo, but you'd have to watch."

Marshall also told RadioTimes.com that while the two shows "share that same DNA, they come from the same stable, there’s Paradise in the title", Beyond Paradise is "an utterly standalone show", with the actor saying that that was "really exciting" when he first read the scripts.

Meanwhile, the star recently teased that Humphrey misses Harry the lizard, but that "maybe there's a new Harry the lizard in Beyond Paradise... who's not called Harry, and isn't a lizard!"

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 24th February. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

