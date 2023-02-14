The upcoming BBC show, which sees Kris Marshall reprise his Death in Paradise role as Humphrey Goodman, follows the former Saint Marie detective as he moves to his new UK home of Shipton Abbott with fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

While Death in Paradise detectives may come and go, the one constant fans can always rely on is Harry the Lizard – and now it seems as though his cousin may be stopping by spin-off Beyond Paradise .

The cast of Beyond Paradise. BBC

Speaking ahead of the show's premiere, Marshall revealed what Humphrey misses the most from Saint Marie.

"Well, he does miss Harry the lizard, of course," he said. "But maybe there's a new Harry the lizard in Beyond Paradise... who's not called Harry, and isn't a lizard!"

The spin-off sees Humphrey and Martha navigate new life in the countryside with the detective joining the local police station, solving cases with DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Much like Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise will feature a slew of impressive guest stars, including Bad Sisters' Yasmine Akram, Endeavour's David Reed, The Lazarus Project's Nina Singh, Doctor Who's Annette Badland and EastEnders star Davood Ghadami.

BBC One shared a new trailer for the detective drama last week, giving fans a sneak peek at the local police force and Humphrey in action, with the copper saying: "I just prefer good old-fashioned policing. Everything is not quite as it seems."

Read more:

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One from Friday 24th February. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.