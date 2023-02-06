Now, fans have finally been given a tease of what they can expect from the new episode, with a selection of brand new images being released by Sky.

Hit time-loop sci-fi series The Lazarus Project burst out of the gate with its first season in 2022, leaving fans desperate to see the follow up.

In the images, Paapa Essiedu can be seen back as George, both inside the base and out in combat gear, while other images show behind-the-scenes of the filming on season 2. You can see the full set of images below.

Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

Meanwhile, Sky has also released a synopsis for the new season, which says: "The Lazarus Project is back, and the fight to secure the future has never been more intense. When the world locks into a time loop in which the world ends every three weeks, the Lazarus team must race against time to find a solution before humanity is wiped out forever."

Behind the scenes of The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

The synopsis continues: "Among their number is resolute Lazarus agent, George (Paapa Essiedu), who’s been left in disgrace after betraying the organisation in the name of love. George is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life.

"But when he discovers that the cause he’s fighting is more sinister than it appears, George begins to suspect that the only person he can really trust is himself."

Behind the scenes of The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

The new season will see Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Charly Clive, Rudi Dharmalingam, Caroline Quentin and Tom Burke all back in their roles, with new stars including Colin Salmon (Intelligence), Royce Pierreson (The Witcher), Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood), Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil), Zoe Telford (Genius), Sam Troughton (Litvinenko) and James Atherton (Hollyoaks)

The series's creator Joe Barton previously spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the new season, calling writing it the "hardest thing" he's ever had to do.

He said: "Between getting recommissioned and starting shooting was, like, two months – it was like crazy. So we're filming right now. I'm just trying to write the scripts before they turn up on set and have nothing to say. So it's very, very tight. It's very stressful."

