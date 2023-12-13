Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2023: Release date, cast and plot
We're heading back to Shipton Abbott.
Following the success of Beyond Paradise's first season, which was the "UK's most successful new drama launch of 2023" when it arrived in February, a festive episode was greenlit, with all of your favourites returning, alongside some shiny new guest stars.
In the Christmas special, Humphrey and his team are investigating a string of burglaries in Shipton Abbott, and things aren't straightforward in their personal lives, either.
Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2023 release date: When can I watch it?
You can watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special on Christmas Eve at 9pm on BBC One.
Beyond Paradise Christmas Special cast: Who's in it?
All of the following main cast will be back on our screens for the festive episode:
- Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman
- Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd
- Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams
- Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford
- Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd
- Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins
Chris Jenks (Josh Woods), Jade Harrison (CS Charlie Woods) and Eva Feiler (nurse Lucy) will also return.
The guest stars are as follows:
- James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley)
- Isaac Vincent-Norgate (Sanditon)
- Amalia Vitale (Endeavour)
- Kulvinder Ghir (Still Open All Hours)
- Sheila Reid (Benidorm)
Beyond Paradise Christmas Special plot: What will happen?
While preparing for Christmas, Shipton Abbott is hit by a spate of "bizarre burglaries". But as the team dig deeper, they uncover an "unexpected connection" that makes them all "reconsider the true meaning" of the festive period.
Elsewhere, Kelby has his hands full with a "cheeky young shoplifter", and "Humphrey feels the pressure when CS Charlie Woods continues to question why their beloved local police station should remain open".
And if that isn't quite enough action for one episode, "a chance encounter gives Martha food for thought about the future", and Esther's teenage daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) is "less than impressed when she is made to work in Santa's Grotto".
