You can watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special on Christmas Eve at 9pm on BBC One.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special cast: Who's in it?

Humphrey, Anne Lloyd and Margo in the Beyond Paradise Christmas special.

All of the following main cast will be back on our screens for the festive episode:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Chris Jenks (Josh Woods), Jade Harrison (CS Charlie Woods) and Eva Feiler (nurse Lucy) will also return.

The guest stars are as follows:

James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley)

Isaac Vincent-Norgate (Sanditon)

Amalia Vitale (Endeavour)

Kulvinder Ghir (Still Open All Hours)

Sheila Reid (Benidorm)

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special plot: What will happen?

Beyond Paradise Christmas special.

While preparing for Christmas, Shipton Abbott is hit by a spate of "bizarre burglaries". But as the team dig deeper, they uncover an "unexpected connection" that makes them all "reconsider the true meaning" of the festive period.

Elsewhere, Kelby has his hands full with a "cheeky young shoplifter", and "Humphrey feels the pressure when CS Charlie Woods continues to question why their beloved local police station should remain open".

And if that isn't quite enough action for one episode, "a chance encounter gives Martha food for thought about the future", and Esther's teenage daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) is "less than impressed when she is made to work in Santa's Grotto".

