James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley) will make an appearance in the Christmas special, alongside Isaac Vincent-Norgate (Sanditon), Amalia Vitale (Endeavour), Kulvinder Ghir (Still Open All Hours), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and folk group Bellowhead.

James Fleet as Ernest. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

And, of course, those returning include Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins).

Beyond Paradise cast at Christmas. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Chris Jenks will make a return in the festive special as Josh Woods, a local who has a fair few run-ins with the police in Shipton Abbott. Has he gone back to his old ways?

Chris Jenks as Josh Woods. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

While no photos have been released of Dylan Llewellyn as Kelby this Christmas, the police officer has his hands full with a "cheeky young shoplifter".

And just when you though the drama with subside, a "chance encounter gives Martha food for thought about the future".

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Elsewhere in the festive special, fans will see Esther's teenage daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) made to work in Santa's Grotto, and it's safe to say she is less than impressed.

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

As the Shipton Abbott residents prepare for the Christmas festivities, will Humphrey solve the case of the mysterious burglaries?

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Eve, and season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

