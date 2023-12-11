But in the midst of his journey, he finds love with Sock (Susan Wokoma) and starts a family with her.

The story about loss, moving on and family is one that's sure to touch people on Christmas Day - and as the narrator, Whittaker felt some pressure helping bring the lovely story to life.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Whittaker explained: "It's nerve-wracking because you don't want to be the ruiner of so many people's favourite book.

"But I think my job's easy because the words are so beautiful and it's been written so well that it's just actually lifting that off the page. All the hard work has been done for me."

Speaking about what she hopes viewers will take from the adorable story, Whittaker explained: "I think it'll be one [story] that will really stick in your heart. And I think what it is, is it's about bringing people together and showing family in all its forms."

