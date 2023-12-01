Beyond Paradise reveals first look and guest cast for Christmas special
The festive episode welcomes stars from The Vicar of Dibley, Endeavour and Benidorm.
We're just a few weeks away from the Beyond Paradise Christmas special, and the BBC has announced who will be joining Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and co in the show's first festive episode.
The Vicar of Dibley's James Fleet will appear in the Death in Paradise spin-off alongside Isaac Vincent-Norgate (Sanditon), Amalia Vitale (Endeavour), Kulvinder Ghir (Still Open All Hours), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and folk group Bellowhead.
Other returning series regulars include Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins).
Chris Jenks will also return as Josh Woods, a local who has had one or two run-ins with the police, as well as Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods and Eva Feiler as nurse Lucy.
While preparing for Christmas, Shipton Abbott is hit by a spate of "bizarre burglaries". But as the team dig deeper, they uncover an "unexpected connection" that makes them all "reconsider the true meaning" of the festive period.
Read more:
- BBC confirms new Death in Paradise spin-off set in Australia
- Beyond Paradise finale answers important Humphrey and Martha question
Elsewhere, Kelby has his hands full with a "cheeky young shoplifter", and "Humphrey feels the pressure when CS Charlie Woods continues to question why their beloved local police station should remain open".
And if that isn't quite enough action for one episode, "a chance encounter gives Martha food for thought about the future", and Esther's teenage daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) is "less than impressed when she is made to work in Santa's Grotto".
Following the show's first outing, which was the "UK's most successful new drama launch of 2023 so far", the drama is returning for a second season in 2024, "delivering much-loved heart-warming relationship stories and puzzling criminal capers".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.