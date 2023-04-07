Their plans to start a family were once again on hold following a failed round of IVF, leaving Martha emotionally spent. After one too many heartbreaks, she had had enough, deciding that she no longer wanted to have children.

There was a big question mark hanging over Humphrey and Martha's relationship as we headed into the Beyond Paradise finale.

Humphrey did his best to hide his devastation, conscious of adding insult to injury, but Martha's no fool and insisted that the detective tell her how he was really feeling.

His response was painfully honest.

Read more:

"It's not a switch I can turn off," he responded. "I've tried. I can't. I'm sorry. I want to tell you that I've come to terms with it, that I'm happy, that it doesn't matter. But you're right, it's not how I really feel.

"I might be able to one day, I don't know. But right now I can't."

After thanking him for his candour, Martha made another heartrending decision: their wedding was off.

"I can't marry you like that," she said. "How can I ever believe you're happy, that you won't come to resent me? This will always eat away at us. I can't do it to you, and I can't do it to myself."

In the final episode of season 1, there was seemingly no going back for the couple, with Humphrey making enquiries about returning to the MET and Martha talking about the separation of their finances in preparation for them parting ways.

But that didn't stop Humphrey from making one last attempt to resurrect their relationship, leaving Martha a heartfelt message on her answering machine

"I've been thinking about what you said, a lot," he said. "About you thinking you're not enough for me. I don't want you to think that, that you're not enough, because how could someone like you not be enough?

More like this

"And I know you think not being able to have children would leave a hole in my life, and I'm not going to pretend that's not true. But it would be like a teeny, weeny, little hole, whereas not having you would leave a hole bigger than I think I can bear.

"And I'm sorry but if you love someone, you stay with them. And whatever life throws at you, you face it together. And it's not that things wouldn't hurt, 'cos they would, but we would hurt together, and not on our own."

But the lady was still not for turning.

Kris Marshall returns to Saint Marie in the Beyond Paradise finale. Denis Guyenon

Following his declaration of love, he headed off to Saint Marie to clear his head and visit some old friends. On arriving back at his former island home, he was greeted by Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and the pair enjoyed a quiet moment of reflection. But their conversation was cut short by an unexpected arrival: Martha.

She had tracked him down to deliver a very important message. "You left quite a big hole yourself."

After informing him that she'd bought Archie out of the Ten Mile Café to "uncomplicate things", she then asked Humphrey a very important question: "Did you mean what you said, about us not being able to have kids?"

He had never been more certain of anything in his life. "You're all the family I need," he responded. "I swear. There isn't a me without a you."

And with that, they shared a passionate kiss. After informing the troops back home of the good news, Humphrey once again placed the engagement ring on Martha's finger, their future confirmed.

Now, the BBC have also confirmed that Beyond Paradise will be returning for season 2 and a 2023 Christmas special. So while we're sure there will undoubtedly be storms ahead, Humphrey and Martha will certainly weather them together.

The pair are confirmed to return for the second season with other familiar faces including: Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

Here's to more fun and adventure to be had in Shipton Abbott – and hopefully some more smooth-sailing for Humphrey and Martha.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Beyond Paradise airs on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.