The trailer is full of thrills, and it ends with the words "down to the wire", which show on the screen in red.

As well as McClure (Line of Duty), the second outing will see the return of Nabil Elouahabi (The Tower) as Hass, Eric Shango (Suspicion) as Danny, Mark Stanley (Happy Valley) as DI Thom Youngblood, Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves, Kris Hitchen (Four Lives) as John and Kevin Eldon (Sanditon) as Jeff.

There will also be new cast members in the upcoming season, including Natalie Simpson (Outlander) as DS Helen Morgan, Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) as Commander John Francis and Tomiwa Edun (Young Wallander) as Alex.

The first episode of the instalment will see Lana return back from secondment, training bomb disposal teams but not on active duty.

As she is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, there is an explosives attack in the heart of London.

With Lana being closest to the incident, is she ready to take it on?

Trigger Point season 2 returns to ITV1 and ITVX next month. Season 1 is available to stream on ITVX and is also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

