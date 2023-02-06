The Yorkshire-based crime drama returned to our screens on New Year’s Day following a seven-year hiatus, with every episode leaving fans reeling as Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) discovered the remains of a gangland murder victim in a reservoir and sparked an unfortunate series of events that led her to Tommy, the father of her grandson Ryan and her late daughter’s rapist.

The third and final season of Happy Valley has come to an end, giving us one rollercoaster ride of an extended episode .

Fans might have been trying to predict the season 3 ending for weeks, with even the cast unaware how it would conclude, but it turns out there had been spoilers in the opening titles all season.

If the finale has inspired you to go back to the beginning of Catherine Cawood’s (Sarah Lancashire) story, then look no further. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch season 3 and previous seasons of Happy Valley online.

Where to watch Happy Valley online

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Happy Valley season 3 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. All episodes became available to watch on the platform after they aired on BBC One.

All episodes from the previous seasons are available to stream, too.

Is Happy Valley available on Netflix?

Alec Secareanu as Darius in Happy Valley season 3. Lookout Point,Matt Squire, BBC

No, you can no longer watch Happy Valley on Netflix.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the drama were previously available on the platform but removed in March 2020.

Season 1 first aired on the BBC in the spring of 2014 and wasn’t released on Netflix until summer 2016. Season 2 aired in February 2016 and was released on Netflix in September 2017.

Fans can purchase seasons 1, 2 and 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes cost £2.49, or you can buy season 1 and 2 for £4.99 and season 3 for £12.99.

What is Happy Valley about?

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley season 3. BBC/Lookout Point

In season 1, police sergeant Catherine Cawood is still grieving the suicide of her daughter, Becky, which happened eight years earlier. She is also raising Becky’s son, Ryan, the product of Becky’s rape at the hands of a man named Tommy Lee Royce, who has recently been released from prison. Tasked with investigating a kidnapping gone very, very wrong, Catherine soon discovers Royce is involved and is determined to bring him to justice.

Season 2 finds Catherine investigating —and implicated in— a serial killer case. Meanwhile, as Catherine struggles to prove her innocence, her grandson Ryan has sparked a new, dangerous friendship.

The third and final instalment sees Catherine uncover the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir and set off an unfortunate series of events that lead her to Tommy, the father of her grandson Ryan and her late daughter’s rapist. Season 3 also focuses on Ryan, now grown-up, and his interest in Tommy.

Where is Happy Valley set?

Happy Valley is set in the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. Local documentarian Jez Lewis said the police call it Happy Valley because of drug problems in the area.

Who is in the Happy Valley cast?

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Sarah Lancashire (Last Tango in Halifax, Lark Rise to Candleford) plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood. She was nominated for a BAFTA for season 1 and won for season 2.

Catherine’s sister, Clare, is played by Downton Abbey’s Siobhan Finneran, while James Norton (Grantchester) stars as villain Tommy Lee Royce.

Meanwhile, Irish actress Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) plays kidnapping victim Ann Gallagher, and Rhys Connah (The Messenger) stars as Claire's grandson Ryan Cawood and plays a vital role in season 3.

Where is Happy Valley filmed?

Happy Valley was filmed on-location across Calderdale. Locations included Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge, Halifax, Heptonstall, Luddenden, Elland, Boothtown, Gretland, Meltham, Brighouse and others.

The show also filmed in Huddersfield, Bradford and Leicestershire.

Happy Valley seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

