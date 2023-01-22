Since the start of season 3, fans have been quick to air their opinions over the (frankly devastating) theory that Catherine Cawood ( Sarah Lancashire ) could die at the end of the series.

With only two episodes of Happy Valley left, viewers are frantically trying to figure out how the hit BBC drama will finish. We know it's the third and final season and we know there's a "definite climax" to come, but could that mean a main character death is on the horizon?

After episode 4, the theory could actually have further standing, with the fact that Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) has now escaped from prison.

Will Catherine die in Happy Valley?

Catherine and Anne on the job in Happy Valley. BBC

With a startling escape plan seamlessly put into place, the fourth episode finished with Tommy riding off into the distance on a bike, in a corner shop uniform and smiling. But the event itself is something that Catherine eerily predicted in the fourth episode.

Speaking to Inspector Mike Taylor (Rick Warden), Catherine was initially convinced that Tommy would stage an escape after being told about his bungee jumping plans with Ryan.

"Start again – you think Tommy Lee Royce is planning to escape because he told Ryan that they're going bungee jumping?" Mike asks Catherine later in his office.

Catherine remains confused as to why Tommy would want Ryan there in court with him, saying: "He wants him there so that when he doesn't turn up, he's there to witness the fallout, the disarray, the big man sticking two fingers up at the crown."

She continues: "And what about me? I need protection because if he gets out, he's coming for me. You need to find out what sort of escort he's got and whatever it is, they need to triple it."

It's an unusually vulnerable side of Catherine that we only get a glimpse of for a brief moment but could foreshadow more sinister moments to come. So far, we know that there will be an ultimate confrontation between Tommy and Catherine.

Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright previously told Radio Times magazine: "In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for. It’s pretty dramatic."

So, will this showdown lead to a tragic death? Fans certainly seem to think so.

One user tweeted: "Catherine will die. I just feel that’s where we are heading. It’ll be a massive showdown, hopefully between Catherine and Tommy. Tommy will die as well. Ryan and Clare will have to live with the guilt of bringing Tommy back into their lives."

Another Twitter user posed the question at the start of the season: "Anyone else think Catherine is going to die at the end of this series?"

Other fans have also been quick to note the fact that in the past, when we thought Catherine could die, she hasn't. Although Catherine is just days away from retirement, something seems almost too good to be true as we see her leaving do collection sorted by her colleagues and her bringing in her spare uniform.

Of course, she isn't to know at that point that Tommy will end up escaping but with Ryan going to the courthouse – and seeing his father escape – could it also mean that Ryan will side with Tommy in all of this?

Tommy hates Catherine almost as much as she loathes him so there most certainly will be an epic showdown but who will come out of it alive? Add to that the fact that Catherine seems to be hallucinating and seeing visions of her dead daughter Becky, could it be a sign that Catherine may not be in for a happy ending in the Himalayas after all?

Something tells us that Tommy definitely won't be going back to prison anytime soon, especially if the notorious Knezevics are helping him. And if the Halifax gangsters are involved, it could definitely spell trouble for devoted police officer Catherine.

Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

