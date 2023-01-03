To whet your appetite for the latest issue, we spoke to Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright, who says she always wanted to end the programme after three seasons so the quality didn’t drop.

Welcome to 2023! As we enter a new year, the signs are that the best place to be in January is at home watching TV or listening to the radio. And of course at Radio Times we have that covered...

“I was really anxious not to write a duff third season. I really don’t think it is. There’s a very definite climax,” she told us.

“A narrative has gone across all three: in season 1, Catherine and Tommy came face-to-face outside Ryan’s school, and in season 2 they almost came face-to-face in the crematorium, at Tommy’s mum’s funeral. In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for. It’s pretty dramatic.”

Vicky McClure also tells us about her joy at being reunited on screen with her This Is England co-star Johnny Harris in the powerful drama Without Sin, which you can see on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX.

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris in Without Sin. ITVX

Chris Packham’s terrific new series on wild dogs concludes this week and we ask him all about his love of dogs – and also foxes and parrots... And look out for Inspector Morse and Lewis legend Kevin Whately, who crosses the space-time TV cop continuum as he makes a guest appearance in the new episode of Midsomer Murders.

On radio, Annie Nightingale recalls the great days of the 1960s when pop stars and comedians rocked the establishment, while if you prefer to create your own viewing schedule, we have 10 pages devoted to the best programmes and films to watch on the many streaming services.

Unfortunately, 2023 is going to be a challenging year in the publishing world as there has been no let-up in the rising cost of print and paper. The price of both is outstripping inflation, which means that from this issue we have had to put up our cover price.

Wishing you a happy and healthy 2023!

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Tony Jordan on the new Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise, where Kris Marshall reprises his role as DI Humphrey Goodman

Strange World co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union discuss kissing scenes in animated films, Jake debunks the myth that he’s got famous godparents, and Gabrielle is critical of those who accuse Disney of being “too woke”

The Apprentice's Claude Littner discusses his addiction to Love Island, how he almost joined the Dragons’ Den panel, his two near-death experiences, and how – despite knowing each other for over 30 years – he still doesn’t know if Lord Alan Sugar likes him

