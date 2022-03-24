This year’s show saw the 16 Apprentice 2022 candidates put through their paces as the contestants were tasked with designing everything from a toothbrush to a brand-new baby food.

The Apprentice 2022 has wrapped up its sixteenth series and crowned the lucky winner.

After 12 intense weeks, just two contestants made it through to the final, with dessert parlour owner Harpreet Kaur and online pyjama business owner Kathryn Louise Burn going head-to-head to secure Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Semi-finalists Brittany Carter and Stephanie Affleck fell at the last hurdle in the penultimate episode after their business plans were picked apart by Lord Sugar’s trusted advisors, including Claude Littner, who made a welcome return, for the gruelling interviews.

But the question on everyone’s lips, of course, is when will The Apprentice be back on our screens for season 17?

Read on for everything you need to know about Lord Sugar’s next search for a new business partner.

Will there be another series of The Apprentice?

Claude Littner in The Apprentice 2022 BBC

The BBC is yet to reveal whether there will be another season of The Apprentice.

However, we can certainly hope for a 17th run if Lord Sugar’s recent comments are anything to go by.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, the entrepreneur recently revealed he had no plans to quit anytime soon, and that in fact he hopes to get the show to season 20.

He said: "First of all, I publicly stated that I really wanted to make it to 20 years. So this one is 16 and I’ve got four more to do to achieve that goal."

Joking that he'll keep going for as long as he possibly can, he added: "I've already worked out the final task in one of the series is to arrange my funeral, to see how well they'd arrange it and what kind of coffin they will get for me."

He continued: "I’m not going nowhere, and the programme’s going nowhere. Please enjoy this current season, which I’m sure you will, but I can assure you there’s going to be a lot more. While I’ve got health and strength in my body, I will carry on!”

The Apprentice season 17 air date

Mike Soutar at the Apprentice 2022 candidates BBC

If we were to hazard a guess, season 17 most likely won’t arrive until 2023 at the earliest, taking into account the time necessary to produce new episodes.

However, prior to the show’s two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Apprentice used to air on BBC One towards the end of the year, with previous winner Carina Lepore bagging Lord Sugar’s investment in December 2019.

It’s possible, therefore, that season 17 could materialise before 2023. But that’s just speculation at this point and viewers will have to wait for further confirmation.

Who are The Apprentice season 17 contestants?

It's way too early to say, but we do know that the applications have now closed for the 17th season, so some candidates must have been hired.

For the season 17 form, candidates were asked to answer questions about why they should be Lord Sugar's next business partner. They were also required to upload a video of themselves, be available for 13 weeks of filming, and able to travel overseas if required to.

Who are the advisors to Lord Sugar?

The Apprentice advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell with Lord Sugar BBC

Baroness Karren Brady has been Lord Sugar's right-hand woman since 2010 when she took over for Margaret Mountford. She returned to the show for season 16, and was joined by the show's first ever winner Tim Campbell, who filled in for Claude Littner, as he recovered from a bike accident.

It's not yet known if Campbell will appear on the next series, and Claude recently revealed that he feels "well enough" to return to the Apprentice, so it's very likely he could be back.

Why not vote in our poll below if you think Tim should come back for another series.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Unfortunately, applications are now closed for the show – however, this may well change soon if they decide to do two series in 2022.

When the applications open again, you can find the form on the The Apprentice's official site.

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?

As usual, the show's winning prize is a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

As well as the huge cash injection, Lord Sugar will also be on hand to guide the winner along the way and make their business into a real-life success!

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Harpreet Kaur BBC

Season 16 was won by dessert parlour owner Harpreet Kaur. She beat Kathryn Louise Burn in the final and secured £250,000 for her business, which she co-owns with her sister.

Following her win, The Apprentice's Harpreet Kaur revealed her sister isn't going anywhere, after previously telling Lord Sugar she'd remove her sister from the business if he only wanted to invest in her.

She said: "Obviously Lord Sugar couldn't see my sister, so it was a difficult decision for him, but at the end of the day, we've been running the company for six years and we've got it to the point it's at together.

"He's getting two for the price of one, so why would you not want that? She ain't going anywhere! We make an amazing team and we're going to be a powerhouse with Lord Sugar on board as well."

The Apprentice 2022 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.