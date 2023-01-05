Season 17 saw Lord Alan Sugar back in the boardroom, alongside his trusted aides Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner , with Tim Campbell set to take over for most of the season from episode 2.

The Apprentice returned to BBC One tonight, with the new candidates being thrown right in the deep end as they headed to Antigua, where they were tasked with selling excursions to tourists.

As usual, The Apprentice 2023 candidates, which this year includes 18 hopefuls, were split into two groups and the team who made the least profit from their tour were brought back to the boardroom to argue their case.

And unfortunately for one of the contestants, it was the end the road as they were given the finger by Lord Sugar, as he uttered the famous last words: "You're fired!"

So, who left The Apprentice this week?

Read on for everything you need to know about the fired candidates from season 17.

Who left The Apprentice 2023 this week?

Week 1 - Emma Browne

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Emma Browne. BBC

Emma Browne was the first contestant to be fired from The Apprentice this year after the girls lost the first challenge for season 17.

Despite securing the most sales for her team during the excursions task in Antigua, it was decided that Emma would be going home.

Asked if she has any regrets, she said upon her exit: "No, none at all."

On why she deserved to stay, she added: "I got the most sales. I was accurate in saying the beach wasn’t a good location. I brought a lot of energy to the girls’ team which I think was seen as well and highlighted. I am a very positive person, and I remained positive throughout."

Despite being the first to go, Emma has no hard feelings and still admires Lord Sugar, saying: "It would have to be Lord Sugar [who I admire most], even though he fired me.

"If he had been there during the task his opinion could have been completely different, but I suppose that he’s made his decision from other people’s judgements."

