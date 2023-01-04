The long-running reality competition will see Karren Brady return as Lord Sugar's aide and while Claude Littner is back for episode 1, season 1 winner Tim Campbell quickly steps in to fill his shoes from that point onwards.

With just days to go before The Apprentice kicks off its 2023 season, it's time to get to know the incoming candidates who are hoping to impress Lord Sugar with their business acumen.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about Littner's reduced role, Lord Sugar said that Littner would in the show less due to "medical issues" but will return for the interviews stage of the competition.

What fans can always rely on the show to give us is a brand new Apprentice cast, ready to take on the upcoming tasks and face Lord Sugar in the daunting boardroom.

Taking on financial controller Denisha Kaur Bharj, salon owner Dani Donovan, senior sales representative Simba Rwambiwa and antiques entrepreneur Gregory Ebbs is Shazia Hussain, a technology recruiter from London, but who is she?

Here's everything you need to know about Shazia ahead of The Apprentice's return.

Who is Shazia Hussain?

Job: Technology recruiter

From: London

Instagram: @shaziahussain960

Championing her representation of diverse women in business, Shazia Hussain says that her ADHD is her USP, allowing her to process information faster than others.

"This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently," she added.

However, she also considers her ADHD to be her biggest weakness, with her losing concentration "quite quickly" when around stimuli. The technology recruiter also claims that she doesn't "need any friends in business" and is ready to win.

What has Shazia said about joining The Apprentice?

The Apprentice season 17 candidates. BBC

As for why she deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Shazia said that she can identify niches in business.

"It’s important to see a varied representation of women, including women with neurodiversity in business, as people with neurodiversity are linked to being increasingly successful within the corporate sector," she added.

"I hope that I’ll encourage more people like me not to be ashamed of their difference. It’s OK to be different. It can make you extremely successful within business."

When does The Apprentice start?

The 2023 season of The Apprentice begins on Thursday 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The line-up of candidates are off to Antigua for the first task of the competition, which requires them to sell and run bespoke tours of the Caribbean island.

The Apprentice airs on 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

