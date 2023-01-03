Over the next few months, Lord Sugar will be sizing up 18 The Apprentice candidates to see which one deserves to become his next business partner and receive a £250,000 investment for their company.

A new line-up of business hopefuls are polishing up their CVs, getting their suits dry-cleaned and gearing up for some boardroom showdowns as The Apprentice returns to our screens for its 17th season.

He’ll be joined by his trusted sidekicks Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Claude Littner (who is set to appear in two episodes this season), who’ll be on the ground watching the contestants during each task.

Salon owner Dani Donovan, who started her business when she was a teenager, is among the entrepreneurs vying to impress Lord Sugar this time around. Will she have what it takes to go the distance? Here’s what we know about Dani so far.

Who is Dani Donovan?

Meet the candidates for The Apprentice season 17 BBC

Job:< Hair salon owner

From: Hertfordshire

Describing herself as “a different kind of business owner”, Dani is hoping to bring heaps of personality and relatability to the competition. She reckons that “business doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits”, and her philosophy is that if you’re passionate about something, you will succeed.

She admits that she is “never content with what [she’s] achieved”, but regards this as a strength as well as a weakness, as it means she’s constantly pushing forward for bigger and better things.

What has Dani said about joining The Apprentice?

Dani believes that she should be the one to receive Lord Sugar’s investment, because her business fills “a huge gap in the market” and “feels really current” - in fact, it “baffles [her] that no one has done it yet”. Intriguing...

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does The Apprentice start?

Lord Sugar, Karren and Claude on The Apprentice. BBC/The Apprentice/Twitter

Crank up the theme tune and brace yourself for gratuitous shots of The Shard, because The Apprentice will be back on our screens on Thursday 5th January, airing at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first episode will see the 18 candidates jetting off to Antigua, where their first challenge awaits them.

After dividing into two teams, they’ll have to create and sell excursions for tourists, while Karren and Claude make notes on their progress.

When they return to London, they’ll be heading straight to the boardroom, where one hopeful will have their business dreams dashed when Lord Sugar fires them.

The Apprentice airs on 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.