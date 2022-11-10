The long-running business competition will see Lord Alan Sugar joined by his advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell , who replaced Littner last year.

BBC One has confirmed the return of The Apprentice for a "bigger and better" 17th season, with Claude Littner back in a smaller role next year.

Meanwhile, Littner – who appeared at the 2022 season's interview stage only following a serious bike accident – will return for just two episodes.

Claude Littner will take on a reduced role for next year's season.

Season 17 is set to see 18 candidates compete for a £250,000 investment in their businesses, with the BBC promising overseas tasks as the contestants travel to Antigua to sell excursions to tourists in the first episode.

"From creating their own cartoon, to the world of male beauty, from immersive events, to street food, our aspiring titans of industry will once again have to prove that they have what it takes," the show teases.

While an exact air date is yet to be announced, The Apprentice's 2023 season will land on BBC One next year.

While Claude Littner joined The Apprentice for season 11 as Nick Hewer's replacement, the business executive was forced to pull out of filming after getting into a serious bike accident.

He was subsequently replaced by Tim Campbell – the show's very first winner who landed a £100,000-a-year job at Lord Sugar's firm Amstrad.

The Apprentice first began airing in 2005 and has since crowned 17 winners, with the latest being Harpreet Kaur.

