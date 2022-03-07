The Apprentice’s Claude Littner reveals what he’s looking for in candidates as he returns

On Thursday 17th March, the business executive will join the show to grill the remaining Apprentice 2022 candidates about their business plans and help find Lord Alan Sugar find his newest partner.

Claude Littner is set to make a return to The Apprentice for the show’s intense interview stage.

Littner revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com what he’s looking for in the contestants at the interview stage.

“A good start is when you’ve got someone sitting in front of you who has done well in the process and has a business plan that is well considered, researched and demonstrates expertise and experience in their sector,” he admitted.

“They present what they believe to be these wonderful business plans with no holes or faults, but you’ve got to challenge that and get down to the nitty-gritty. The interviewers only get sight of the business plans four or five days prior to the interviews, and I go through them in depth to really understand it; Do the numbers add up? Is the proposition viable? I’ll research the respective industry so that when I get to the interview stage, I know the business plan at least as well as they claim to know it.”

BBC

While a polished plan is crucial, personality is just as important when it comes to finding Sugar’s next business partner.

He added: “But it’s not just about the numbers, a huge part is about them as individuals and if they’ll be able to take the pressure of growing their company under Alan’s scrutiny. I’m looking for someone who is articulate, genuinely committed and believes in the plan themselves; have they got the aptitude and it’s not just words and numbers on a piece of paper.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

During the semi-final stage of the competition, the finalists’ business plans are looked at with a fine tooth comb, as each candidate is given one last chance to prove why they deserve Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

So what can we expect from Claude’s interviews?

“There’s lots of questions which I ask where I’m looking into their eyes just to see if they have got what it takes,” he explained.

“Alan is a fantastic individual and he takes this seriously; he wants the individuals to do well, be successful and so allocates time and effort in to picking the right person and guiding them. And so, in our roles as interviewers, it’s about making sure we iron out any of the wrinkles and hone in on the candidates who have the attributes to be the success that he looks for.”

Claude Littner‘s return comes after he was forced to pull out of the series following a serious bike accident.

For the 16th series, he was replaced by former winner Tim Campbell, who won the first ever series of the show back in 2005.

Advertisement

The Apprentice is on BBC One on Thursdays at 9pm. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.