Who is Tim Campbell? Meet Claude Littner’s Apprentice replacement

Lord Sugar has appointed a brand new boardroom aide for the upcoming series of The Apprentice – former Apprentice winner and entrepreneur Tim Campbell.

Fans of The Apprentice will remember Tim as the first ever winner of the BBC One business-based reality TV series back in 2005, securing a £100,000-a-year job with Lord Sugar’s firm Amstrad.

He will join Karren Brady in scrutinising the fresh batch of candidates as they take part in a series of tasks and battle it out in the boardroom to impress Lord Sugar and win a £250,000 investment for their business.

Claude Littner, who has been involved in the show since the very first series and has been one of Sugar’s aides since 2015, is taking a one-series break to recuperate following an operation earlier in the year.

Lord Sugar said in a statement: “Claude has been part of the series since the beginning and is leaving an important boardroom chair to temporarily fill. I’ve been speaking to him regularly about his recovery, and of course hope we see him back in the boardroom very soon. In the meantime, my former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges in the upcoming series.”

Claude added: “I’m hugely grateful to all the surgeons and nursing staff at St Mary’s Hospital for their incredible care and getting me on the road to recovery. Whilst I’m disappointed that I won’t be out and about covering the tasks or in the boardroom for this upcoming series, I’ll most definitely be glued to the action from my sofa.”

Who is Tim Campbell?

Age: 44

Instagram: @timcampbell_mbe

Twitter: @TC_MBE

Tim Campbell won the first ever Apprentice back in 2005, landing a £100,000-a-year job with Lord Sugar’s firm Amstrad. He left two years later to found the Bright Ideas Trust, a charity which helps young people to set up their own businesses. He is also the co-author of one of Amazon’s Top 10 business books for 2010, What’s Your Bright Idea?. In 2012, Tim received an MBE for Enterprise Culture and currently runs his own digital marketing agency, Marketing Runner.

What has Tim said about joining The Apprentice?

Tim said in a statement: “I’m excited to be looking after Claude’s boardroom chair while he recuperates and look forward to seeing what the candidates come up with on this year’s tasks. I was saddened by the circumstances which led to getting the call from Lord Sugar, but having been on the show myself, I know the hard work that goes into it – so I didn’t take the decision lightly. I wish Claude the very best as he recovers.”

The Apprentice will return to BBC One in early 2022.

