As the competition goes on week by week, the candidates will take part in various tasks to show off their business savvy minds, but unfortunately there is one who will say goodbye to the competition after being fired.

With a new season kickstarting tonight (1st February), viewers will get the chance to meet 18 new candidates, and one of them is Dr Paul Midha, a dentist who is enthusiastic about learning from Lord Sugar.

Here's everything we know about Dr Paul Midha so far.

Who is Dr Paul Midha?

From: Leeds

Job: Dental group owner

Used to extensive learning from studying at a dentist, Paul is set on getting his £250,000 investment on The Apprentice and all he can catch him about the world of business.

After graduating as a dentist, Paul saved a 20 per cent deposit upon acquisition of his first dental practice and invested every resource, leaving just £100 in my account, and dedicated himself to the practice.

Over the course of 15 months, the practice's valuation soared to £900,000, something Paul says is "an exceptional growth of over five times its initial value".

Along with his success, Paul has encountered failures, but in hindsight, he believes they "played a pivotal role in subsequent successes".

He continued: "One significant underestimation on my part was the timeline for completing the acquisition of a dental practice, which took 14 months. While this phase was demanding, it offered profound lessons in resilience and adaptability and ultimately made me a better businessperson."

Interestingly, before Paul turned to the world of dentistry, he took part in various talent shows with his body-popping talents. He even featured as an extra in a Disney TV show!

What has Dr Paul Midha said about going The Apprentice?

As for why Dr Paul Midha deserves Lord Sugar's business plan, he explained he aims to revolutionise the healthcare attire market.

He explained: "When executed adeptly, this approach has the potential to secure a substantial market share. I am ready for the extensive learning ahead, understanding that I have much to gain and a long yet rewarding journey ahead."

When is The Apprentice on TV?

The Apprentice premieres on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first episode will see the candidates split into two groups as they are sent to the Scottish Highlands, where they must put on a corporate away day.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

